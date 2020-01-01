Matthews Intl-A is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MATW, MINI, UNF, VVI, MGRC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest sales growth.
Matthews Intl-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 237.4%. Mobile Mini is next with a sales growth of 490.1%. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 837.2%.
Viad Corp follows with a sales growth of 846.5%, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 895.0%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Matthews Intl-A and will alert subscribers who have MATW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth matthews intl-a mobile mini unifirst corp/ma viad corp mcgrath rentcorp