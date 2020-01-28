Mattel Inc Rises 4.07% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.31 to a high of $14.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.55 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Mattel Inc has traded in a range of $9.11 to $17.27 and is now at $14.34, 57% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

