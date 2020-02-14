Mattel Inc Falls 1.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.98 to a high of $14.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.26 on volume of 6.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mattel Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.11 and a high of $17.27 and are now at $14.65, 61% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

