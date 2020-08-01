Mattel Inc is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (MAT, RGR, MPX, BC, ESCA)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Mattel Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $173,000. Following is Sturm Ruger & Co with a an RPE of $278,000. Marine Products ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $307,000.

Brunswick Corp follows with a an RPE of $314,000, and Escalade Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $350,000.

