Matrix Service has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (MTRX, NOV, TTI, OIS, NGS)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Matrix Service ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Natl Oilwell Var is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Tetra Technologi ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
Oil States Intl follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Natural Gas Serv rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Natural Gas Serv on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.42. Since that call, shares of Natural Gas Serv have fallen 58.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest peg ratio matrix service natl oilwell var tetra technologi oil states intl natural gas serv