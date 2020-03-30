Matrix Service has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (MTRX, NOV, TTI, OIS, NGS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Matrix Service ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Natl Oilwell Var is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Tetra Technologi ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Oil States Intl follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Natural Gas Serv rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

