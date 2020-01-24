Matrix Service is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (MTRX, CKH, NR, FTI, SLB)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Matrix Service ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.0%. Seacor Holdings is next with a an earnings yield of 0.5%. Newpark Resource ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.9%.

Technipfmc Plc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.8%, and Schlumberger Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.4%.

