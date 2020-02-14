Match Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (MTCH, STMP, EGOV, ETSY, FB)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Match Group Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 7,842.7%. Stamps.Com Inc is next with a ROE of 3,494.5%. Nic Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,288.9%.

Etsy Inc follows with a ROE of 2,801.6%, and Facebook Inc-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,553.1%.

