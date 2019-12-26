Matador Resource Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.93%

Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.75 to a high of $17.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.86 on volume of 289,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Matador Resource have traded between a low of $12.16 and a high of $22.25 and are now at $17.94, which is 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Matador Resource on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Matador Resource have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor MTDR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.