Matador Resource Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.61%

Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.76 to a high of $3.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.43 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Matador Resource has traded in a range of $1.11 to $22.25 and is now at $3.48, 213% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 15.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Matador Resource and will alert subscribers who have MTDR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.