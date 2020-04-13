Mastercard Inc-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.88%

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $258.12 to a high of $268.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $258.48 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastercard Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between a low of $199.99 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $259.32, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.