Mastercard Inc-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.88%

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $312.50 to a high of $315.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $321.66 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mastercard Inc-A has traded in a range of $196.60 to $327.09 and is now at $317.33, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

