Mastercard Inc-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.08%

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $295.28 to a high of $301.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $296.60 on volume of 613,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $301.05 and a 52-week low of $171.89 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $296.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

