Mastercard Inc-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.62%

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $308.02 to a high of $310.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $303.38 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between a low of $188.50 and a high of $310.94 and are now at $308.97, which is 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 0.76% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mastercard Inc-A on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $280.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have risen 8.9%. We continue to monitor MA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.