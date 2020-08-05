Mastercard Inc-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.08%

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $280.15 to a high of $283.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $280.85 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Mastercard Inc-A has traded in a range of $199.99 to $347.25 and is now at $281.79, 41% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

