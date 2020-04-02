Mastercard Inc-A Rises 1.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $326.29 to a high of $328.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $324.70 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Mastercard Inc-A has traded in a range of $211.60 to $328.98 and is now at $330.05, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.