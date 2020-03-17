Mastercard Inc-A (MA) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $235.83

Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) opened today below their pivot of $241.87 and have already reached the first level of support at $235.83. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $223.22 and $204.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Mastercard Inc-A based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $206.50. Mastercard Inc-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $285.05 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $310.97.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastercard Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.