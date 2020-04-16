Mastercard Inc-A (MA) Approaches New Upside Target of $260.31

Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) opened today above their pivot of $252.23 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $254.16. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $260.31 and $268.39 will be of interest.

Based on a current price of $245.75, Mastercard Inc-A is currently 16.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $206.50. Mastercard Inc-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $281.61 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $283.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between a low of $199.99 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $245.75, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

