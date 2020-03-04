Mastercard Inc-A (MA) Approaches New Downside Target of $234.48

Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $238.06 today and have reached the first support level of $236.24. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $234.48 and $230.90.

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) defies analysts with a current price ($238.42) 13.4% above its average consensus price target of $206.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $283.59 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $291.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Mastercard Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $199.99 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $238.42, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

