Mastercard Inc-A Falls 3.97% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $228.54 to a high of $236.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $244.65 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mastercard Inc-A has traded in a range of $199.99 to $347.25 and is now at $232.48, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

