Mastercard Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (MA, FISV, PAYX, BR, DST)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Mastercard Inc-A ranks highest with a ROE of 7,647.2%. Following is Fiserv Inc with a ROE of 5,271.5%. Paychex Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,568.5%.

Broadridge Finl follows with a ROE of 3,880.0%, and Dst Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,832.1%.

