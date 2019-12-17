Mastercard Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (MA, PYPL, JKHY, V, ADP)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Mastercard Inc-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 40.26. Following is Paypal Holdings with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.90. Jack Henry ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 36.49.

Visa Inc-Class A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 35.37, and Automatic Data rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.68.

