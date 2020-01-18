MySmarTrend
Mastec Inc has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Construction & Engineering Industry (MTZ, PWR, IESC, ORN, AEGN)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Mastec Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.41. Following is Quanta Services with a FCF per share of $0.82. Ies Holdings Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.83.

Orion Group Hold follows with a FCF per share of $0.83, and Aegion Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.07.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aegion Corp on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Aegion Corp have risen 32.8%. We continue to monitor Aegion Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

