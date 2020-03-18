Mastec Inc is Among the Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MTZ, PWR, IESC, ORN, AEGN)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Mastec Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.41. Following is Quanta Services with a FCF per share of $0.82. Ies Holdings Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.83.

Orion Group Hold follows with a FCF per share of $0.83, and Aegion Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.07.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastec Inc and will alert subscribers who have MTZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.