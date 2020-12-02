Mastec Inc is Among the Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MTZ , FLR , DY , GVA , KBR )
Below are the top five companies in the Construction & Engineering industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ ) ranks first with a gain of 4.86%; Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks second with a gain of 4.77%; and Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY ) ranks third with a gain of 4.59%.
Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA ) follows with a gain of 1.60% and Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.19%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastec Inc and will alert subscribers who have MTZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: relative performance mastec inc fluor corp dycom inds granite constr KBR Inc