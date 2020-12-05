Masco Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.20%

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.07 to a high of $41.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.27 on volume of 473,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Masco Corp has traded in a range of $27.04 to $50.06 and is now at $41.04, 52% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

