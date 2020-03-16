Masco Corp (MAS) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $37.37

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $36.07 today and have reached the first resistance level of $37.37. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $39.60 and $43.13.

Masco Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.06 and the current low of $34.77 and are currently at $35.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Potential upside of 31.9% exists for Masco Corp, based on a current level of $35.14 and analysts' average consensus price target of $46.35. Masco Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $46.15.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Masco Corp on February 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.60. Since that call, shares of Masco Corp have fallen 14.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.