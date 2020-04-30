Masco Corp (MAS) Approaches New Downside Target of $40.67

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened today below their pivot of $41.03 and have already reached the first level of support at $40.85. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $40.67 and $40.31 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Masco Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.04 and a high of $50.06 and are now at $41.11, 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Masco Corp has overhead space with shares priced $41.11, or 11.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $46.35. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $42.80, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $38.77.

