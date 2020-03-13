MySmarTrend
Marvell Tech Grp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.89%

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.17 to a high of $21.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.53 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Marvell Tech Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.40 and a high of $28.85 and are now at $19.19, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

