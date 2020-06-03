Marvell Tech Grp has the Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (MRVL , IPHI , SPWR , FSLR , CREE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL ) ranks first with a gain of 10.80%; Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.32%; and Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.76%.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR ) follows with a loss of 0.35% and Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.65%.

