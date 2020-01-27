Marvell Tech Grp Falls 4.39% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.99 to a high of $26.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.96 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Marvell Tech Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.85 and a 52-week low of $16.40 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $26.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% higher and 0.23% higher over the past week, respectively.

