Marvell Tech Grp Falls 1.89% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:54pm
By James Quinn

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.17 to a high of $21.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.53 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Marvell Tech Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.85 and a 52-week low of $16.40 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $19.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marvell Tech Grp and will alert subscribers who have MRVL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

