Martin Mar Mtls has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Construction Materials Industry (MLM, VMC, USCR, EXP, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest sales growth.

Martin Mar Mtls ranks lowest with a sales growth of 384.5%. Following is Vulcan Materials with a sales growth of 828.4%. Us Concrete Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,437.1%.

Eagle Materials follows with a sales growth of 1,447.3%, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,885.0%.

