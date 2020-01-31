MySmarTrend
Martin Mar Mtls has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Construction Materials Industry (MLM, VMC, USCR, EXP, SUM)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:21am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest sales growth.

Martin Mar Mtls ranks lowest with a sales growth of 384.5%. Following is Vulcan Materials with a sales growth of 828.4%. Us Concrete Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,437.1%.

Eagle Materials follows with a sales growth of 1,447.3%, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,885.0%.

Ticker(s): MLM VMC USCR EXP SUM

