Martin Mar Mtls has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (MLM, SUM, VMC, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Martin Mar Mtls ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Summit Materia-A is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Eagle Materials follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 28.8%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.