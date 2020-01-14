Martin Mar Mtls Falls 3.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Martin Mar Mtls (NYSE:MLM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $263.58 to a high of $270.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $272.30 on volume of 418,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Martin Mar Mtls share prices have been bracketed by a low of $171.84 and a high of $281.72 and are now at $262.73, 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

