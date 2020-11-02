Martin Mar Mtls Falls 3.38% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Martin Mar Mtls (NYSE:MLM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $266.55 to a high of $272.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $271.59 on volume of 334,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Martin Mar Mtls share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $281.72 and a 52-week low of $179.84 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $269.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

