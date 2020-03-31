Marten Transport has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Trucking Industry (MRTN, USAK, YRCW, UHAL, ARCB)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest sales growth.

Marten Transport ranks lowest with a sales growth of 401.9%. Usa Truck Inc is next with a sales growth of 406.3%. Yrc Worldwide In ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 411.9%.

Amerco follows with a sales growth of 446.7%, and Arcbest Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 467.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Arcbest Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Arcbest Corp in search of a potential trend change.