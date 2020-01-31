Marsh & Mclennan Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.40%

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.67 to a high of $114.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $113.00 on volume of 614,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marsh & Mclennan and will alert subscribers who have MMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Marsh & Mclennan has traded in a range of $82.10 to $116.84 and is now at $114.47, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.