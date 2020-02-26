Marsh & Mclennan has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Insurance Brokers Industry (MMC, AON, AJG, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Marsh & Mclennan ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.22. Following is Aon Plc with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.23. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.85.

Brown & Brown follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 35.73, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 86.35.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aon Plc on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $195.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Aon Plc have risen 14.0%. We continue to monitor Aon Plc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.