Marriott Vacatio has the Highest Sales per Share in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (VAC, MAR, RCL, H, HLT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Marriott Vacatio ranks highest with a sales per share of $75.64. Following is Marriott Intl-A with a sales per share of $60.58. Royal Caribbean ranks third highest with a sales per share of $41.09.

Hyatt Hotels-A follows with a sales per share of $37.74, and Hilton Worldwide rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $28.19.

