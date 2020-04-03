Marriott Vacatio has the Highest Sales per Share in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (VAC, MAR, RCL, H, HLT)
Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Marriott Vacatio ranks highest with a sales per share of $75.64. Following is Marriott Intl-A with a sales per share of $60.58. Royal Caribbean ranks third highest with a sales per share of $41.09.
Hyatt Hotels-A follows with a sales per share of $37.74, and Hilton Worldwide rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $28.19.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marriott Vacatio and will alert subscribers who have VAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share marriott vacatio marriott intl-a Royal Caribbean hyatt hotels-a hilton worldwide