Marriott Vacatio has the Highest Beta in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (VAC, RCL, BEL, HLT, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Marriott Vacatio ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Royal Caribbean with a a beta of 1.2. Belmond Ltd-A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Hilton Worldwide follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

