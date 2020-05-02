Marriott Vacatio is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (VAC, MAR, RCL, H, HLT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Marriott Vacatio ranks highest with a sales per share of $75.64. Following is Marriott Intl-A with a sales per share of $60.58. Royal Caribbean ranks third highest with a sales per share of $41.09.

Hyatt Hotels-A follows with a sales per share of $37.74, and Hilton Worldwide rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $28.19.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Vacatio. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Vacatio in search of a potential trend change.