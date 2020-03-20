Marriott Intl-A Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (MAR)

The price of Marriott Intl-A shares has climbed to $83.36 (a 24.8% change) on heavy trading volume. About 6.5 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 4.8 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marriott Intl-A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $135.61. Since that call, shares of Marriott Intl-A have fallen 50.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Marriott Intl-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.56 and a high of $153.39 and are now at $69.92, 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.