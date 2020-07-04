Marriott Intl-A Rises 9.59% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.50 to a high of $81.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.59 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Marriott Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.39 and a 52-week low of $46.56 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $77.36 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Intl-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Intl-A in search of a potential trend change.