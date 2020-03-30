Marriott Intl-A (MAR) Approaches New Downside Target of $72.68

Shares of Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) opened today below their pivot of $79.22 and have already reached the first level of support at $75.65. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $72.68 and $66.14.

There is potential upside of 99.9% for shares of Marriott Intl-A based on a current price of $73.81 and an average consensus analyst price target of $147.50. Marriott Intl-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $121.86 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $131.25.

Marriott Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.39 and a 52-week low of $46.56 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $73.81 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.01% lower and 5.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Intl-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Intl-A in search of a potential trend change.