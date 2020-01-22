Marriott Intl-A has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (MAR, VAC, HLT, CCL, H)
Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Marriott Intl-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,119.2%. Marriott Vacatio is next with a EPS growth of 2,760.4%. Hilton Worldwide ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,300.2%.
Carnival Corp follows with a EPS growth of 3,701.9%, and Hyatt Hotels-A rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 4,393.9%.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hyatt Hotels-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hyatt Hotels-A in search of a potential trend change.
