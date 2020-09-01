Marriott Intl-A has the Highest Sales Growth in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (MAR, HLT, RLH, NCLH, CHH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest sales growth.

Marriott Intl-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,410.3%. Hilton Worldwide is next with a sales growth of 2,381.5%. Red Lion Hotels ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,589.1%.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a sales growth of 1,070.6%, and Choice Hotels rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 894.6%.

