Marriott Intl-A Falls 2.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.36 to a high of $137.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $141.25 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Marriott Intl-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $106.02 and a high of $153.39 and are now at $136.55, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.63% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marriott Intl-A on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $147.10. Since that call, shares of Marriott Intl-A have fallen 4.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.