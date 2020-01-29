Marriott Intl-A is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MAR , RCL , HLT , CCL , NCLH )

Below are the top five companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.04%; Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL ) ranks second with a gain of 2.78%; and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT ) ranks third with a gain of 2.56%.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL ) follows with a gain of 2.25% and Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.89%.

