Marketaxess has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, TRI, MORN, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Marketaxess ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Msci Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

Morningstar Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.2%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Moody'S Corp on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $237.94. Since that call, shares of Moody'S Corp have fallen 26.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.