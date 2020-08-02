MySmarTrend
Marketaxess has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, CME, MCO, FDS)

Written on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:31am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 28.0%. Following is Msci Inc with a EBITDA growth of 24.1%. Cme Group Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 21.9%.

Moody'S Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.5%, and Factset Research rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%.

Ticker(s): MKTX MSCI CME

